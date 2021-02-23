DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $4,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.