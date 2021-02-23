DMM: Governance Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $22.96 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00723052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003491 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,346 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO.

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.