Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton Sells 14,469 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

