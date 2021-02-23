Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $213.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have increased in the past year. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors such as the new store concept, popshelf, likely to act as propellants. We believe better pricing, private label offering, inventory management and merchandise initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Also, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak the company has been witnessing a healthy demand. A reflection of the same was visible in third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. However, incremental investments in pay and benefits and deleverage in SG&A expenses remain concerns as these may weigh on margins.”

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.75.

Shares of DG stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.66. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

