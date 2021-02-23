Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.71 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

