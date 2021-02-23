DoorDash, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

DoorDash stock opened at $178.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.94. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,825,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,882,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,557,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

