Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $14.85. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 105,153 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.