Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-2.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.20-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. 2,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

