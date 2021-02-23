Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Dover has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dover to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NYSE:DOV opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

