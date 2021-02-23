Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.54.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DREUF opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.