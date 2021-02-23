Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$15.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $27.26.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

