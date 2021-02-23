Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

