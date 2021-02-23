Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

