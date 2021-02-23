DREP (DREP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.00692834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00037403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003455 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.