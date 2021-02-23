Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

DUK stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

