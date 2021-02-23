Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

DRE stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

