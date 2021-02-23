DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 3,662,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,851,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

DRRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

