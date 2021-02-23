Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,173.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $169,986 over the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DX stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

