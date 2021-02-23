E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.40 Price Target at Metzler

Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.64 ($12.52).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.29.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.