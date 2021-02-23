Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea Sells 35,495 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 658,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

