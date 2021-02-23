Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) Insider Sells A$399,964.80 in Stock

Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) insider Grahame Evans sold 333,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86), for a total transaction of A$399,964.80 ($285,689.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX)’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX)

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.