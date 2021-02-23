ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CSFB set a C$10.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.39.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

TSE ECN opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.00. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.91.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.