Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,302 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $45,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $55,615,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,767. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

