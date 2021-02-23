Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDNMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Edenred has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

