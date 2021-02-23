Edify Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Edify Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EACPU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 24th. Edify Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Edify Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Edify Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Edify Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.