electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) traded down 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.11. 2,282,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,395,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in electroCore by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

