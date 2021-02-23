Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Swedbank

Swedbank increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,103 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $124,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

