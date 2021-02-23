Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Shares Down 23.1%

Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) were down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.72. Approximately 458,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 263,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$198.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07.

Eloro Resources Company Profile (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.