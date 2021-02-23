eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 135,418 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $586,359.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 552,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,272.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $73,921.68.

EMAN opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

