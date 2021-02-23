eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading Down 10% Following Insider Selling

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 2,832,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,678,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $586,359.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,803,177 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,628. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get eMagin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $261.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in eMagin by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.