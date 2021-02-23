EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,746. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $101.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 553.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.