EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.44. Approximately 45,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86.

In other news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 25,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

