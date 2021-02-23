Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELEZF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

