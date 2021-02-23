Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Down 10.2%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 9,130,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,671,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

