Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00784167.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

