Enzyme Finance Hits One Day Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00792137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.25 or 0.04618003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

Enzyme Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.