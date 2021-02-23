EOS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.55 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, EOS has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00007908 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $6.55 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,304,856 coins and its circulating supply is 950,804,444 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

