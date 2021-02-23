EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $364.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $402.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,305 shares of company stock worth $5,408,005 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.29.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

