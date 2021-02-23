Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPZM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,368. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

