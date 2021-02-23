Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $169.03. 8,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

