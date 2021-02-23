Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,308 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

