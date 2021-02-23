Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,210,000 after buying an additional 103,420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $179.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

