Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

