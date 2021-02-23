Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

