Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

