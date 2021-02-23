Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

OC stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

