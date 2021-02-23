Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

