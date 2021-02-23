Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,250.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 306268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £594.38 million and a PE ratio of 97.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 876.81.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

