Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $253.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.