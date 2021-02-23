Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

